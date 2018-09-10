Court documents reveal chilling words from South County Walmart murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The man charged with Thursday’s murder at a south county Walmart is facing more charges in connection to a robbery and kidnapping in the Central West End.

St. Louis City prosecutors charged 38-year-old Jesse Kelley with robbery, armed criminal action, and kidnapping. Police said surveillance images helped identify Kelley as the suspect who pointed a gun at a teen sitting inside a car on Westminster Place in the Central West End at around 6:52 a.m. Thursday. Police said Kelley demanded that the teen get money from an ATM but the teen drove to Straub’s at Kingshighway and Maryland instead. At that point, Kelley threatened the teen with a chilling message, according to court documents, “You have 60 seconds to get the money or else I'm coming in blazing”.

Police said the teen came out of the store with $100 cash and gave it to Kelley before Kelley took off.

Kelley is charged in St. Louis County with murder and robbery, accused of killing 29-year-old Alexander Marley at 10 p.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot on Telegraph.