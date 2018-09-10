× 3 members of Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, MO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has active 3 members of Missouri Task Force 1 to deploy ahead of Hurricane Florence. It’s expected the hurricane, currently, a category 4 storm will impact the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday of this week.

Governors along the Eastern Seaboard have already issued advisory’s, warnings and mandatory evacuation orders. The states expected to take the brunt of the landfall are North and South Carolina. Residents are being urged to stock up on essential needs and food.

Missouri Task Force 1 members are being deployed to North Carolina for up to 14 days.