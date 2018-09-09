× Two shootings in south St. Louis city Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – A Fox 2 News crew is currently on the scene of a shooting that happened in south St. Louis at Jefferson and Chouteau.

A call for help went out around 10:30 a.m. A victim was shot in the back and arm. He was transported to the hospital. No further information is available at this time.

About 10 mins later, in North St. Louis, a 44-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he is conscious and breathing. It happened in the 5300 block of Wabada.

St. Louis City police are investigating both shootings.