Firefighters honor lives lost on 9-11 at annual memorial stair climb

CLAYTON, MO - On Tuesday, the nation will observe 17 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. The worst act of terrorism on U.S. soil. To commemorate that tragedy, first responders throughout the region went great heights Sunday to honor fellow emergency responders killed in the 9-11 attacks.

Various fire departments gathered at the Clayton Fire Department to participate in the Annual Memorial Stair Climb. The Memorial Stair Climb is not a time race event, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the firefighters from New York who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live.

Other stair climbs will take place across the country. “We do remember all of the people who tragically gave their lives that day and will always remember and never forget,” said Des Peres Community Information Officer, Brandon Elzinga.

Each climber carried a picture and a story of a life lost. “It’s always been a sentimental thing in my heart and it change my life. I left construction and started working as a full-time firefighter,” said Battalion Chief Bob Tucker, Cedar Hill Fire Protection District.

Each participant paid tribute to the fallen heroes by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

New Jersey Firefighter Robert Pycior was 8-years-old on September 11, 2001, when his father was killed at the Naval Command Center that was directly impacted by a plane.

“So, remembering those that were lost is important to really help families with the grieving process and also put hope for the future that maybe if you remember all those that were lost and remember the pain as a community, as a country, and as a world, we can come together and hope there isn’t another one of these defining days.”

Proceeds from Clayton Memorial 911 climb will benefit the nation’s fallen firefighters.