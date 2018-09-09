Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said.

Guyger, who is white, was off-duty when she shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday. Jean, 26, a native of St. Lucia who worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, died at a hospital.

Guyger, 30, of Dallas, was booked in the Kaufman County Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest on manslaughter charges.

Her bond has been set to $300,000, according to the Kaufman County Jail records.