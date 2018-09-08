Water rescues keep Cahokia and Belleville Fire Departments busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL - Flash flooding caused multiple problems on Saturday. The Belleville Fire Department made a rescue on South 11th Street after someone tried to drive through a water covered road.

Water covered the southbound ramp to I-255 from I-64 Saturday morning. Several vehicles started to drive down the ramp but then turned around.

The Cahokia Fire Department made several rescues. Fire Chief Stephen Robbins explained why it’s never a good idea to drive through water.

“One lady we had earlier went to turn around thinking it was a driveway and it was a ditch,” said Robbins. “She got stuck and we had to get her out.”

Robbins said 50 percent of the roads in 3 or 4 of the city’s main subdivisions where impassable.

“Everything drains to a central canal that’s south of the city and that’s full and the city’s working on pumping that so we can get the storm system in town to drain and it’s just trying to play catch-up now.” said Robbins.

