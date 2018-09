× Southbound I-55 closed at Germania after man struck, killed by vehicle

ST. LOUIS – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed Friday night after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred just after 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Four other people were injured in the accident. One person was listed in critical condition, another in serious condition, and the other two had lesser injuries.