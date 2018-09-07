Search continues for a killer in Walmart shooting investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old man who was shot and killed Thursday night outside of a south county Walmart was identified as an executive chef at Andre's Catering Company.

John Armengol, the owner of Andre's, said Alex Marley was a hard worker and loyal person.

Armengol said Marley had been working as a chef with the catering company for six years. He said Marley's ideas, knowledge, and imagination were a joy to have in the workplace. He said the company plans to hang a plaque in his memory and find other ways to honor Marley and his dedication to the job.

The shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Telegraph Road.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department said they need the public's assistance tracking down a man they are calling a person of interest in the case. They said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark gloves, and carrying a tan or beige shoulder bag.

Police said the victim was approached by a man asking for some kind of assistance at the nearby Shell gas station before he was killed.

Investigators have asked anyone that patronized the Shell gas station between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday to contact them. Witnesses in the Walmart parking are asked to do the same.

St. Louis County police detectives can be reached at 314-615-5400.