Police ask public to help identify man who robbed teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo - Hilda Willman, who lives in Central West End, said she and some of her neighbors heard about the early Thursday morning kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy in the 5100 block of Westminster Place.

“Everyone should be aware of their surroundings, wherever they are,” she said.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint. He’s wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and armed criminal action.

St. Louis police released several images Friday afternoon, giving the public a clear image of the suspect.

“With the photos they have of that guy, they practically have fingerprints,” Willman said. “I mean, my gosh, those photos were phenomenal.”

Police say a 17-year-old was sitting his car around 7 a.m. Thursday. He was parked in front of his home when a man entered the rear driver’s seat of his car. The suspect, described as a person between the ages of 40 and 50, pointed a handgun at him and demanded that he drive to an ATM to get money.

The teen complied and drove to N. Kingshighway near Maryland Plaza, where he was able to retrieve cash to give to the suspect. The suspect was last seen in the area of Washington and Union.

Central West End resident Dan Landiss said the crime happened along the same path he walks every day.

“I past there probably 10 minutes earlier walking the dog,” Landiss said. “Maybe I could’ve done something to prevent it.”

And while it’s a bit unnerving to know the person is still out there, residents said the neighborhood is safe because people in the community look out for one another.

“Our neighbors here all communicate with one another and are always keeping an eye out,” said Jay Byrne.

Detectives are looking for help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).