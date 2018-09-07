× ‘Person of interest identified’ South St. Louis Walmart parking lot murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Thursday evening in the parking lot of a south county Walmart. The victim has been identified as Alexander Marley, 29, of the 200 block of East Felton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

The Mehlville Fire Department and St. Louis County police responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Telegraph Road.

A person of interest has been identified in this case. They say he was at a Shell gas station at 3294 Telegraph Road near the Walmart. He was approaching people in the area and asking for some type of help.

Police say the person of interest is described as a white male, average to below average height with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants. He had a light color bag strapped across his torso and was wearing dark color gloves.

Investigators are asking anyone that patronized the Shell gas station between 8:30 PM and 10:30 PM Thursday to contact them. Witnesses in the Walmart parking are asked to do the same. Detectives can be reached at 314-615-5400.