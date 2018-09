Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will spend Friday in St. Louis. He will join St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James touring and visiting several locations.

Some of the highlights of their tour will include an address to the St. Louis Board of Alderman at City Hall, and visiting Roosevelt High School to learn more about the Jobs For America's Graduates program, and GeoData IT LLC, a small veteran-owned business on Washington Avenue.