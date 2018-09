Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Several cars were damaged during a fast burning fire at an auto salvage yard Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the back lot of the U-Pic-A-Part on Bunkum Road just after 4 a.m.

FOX 2 Nissan Rouge Runner Jason Maxwell was at the scene, where he reports a fence around the lot caused fire crews to be delayed in extinguishing the fire because they had to bust the lock before gaining entry to the lot

The cause of the fire is unknown.