Bomb threat cancels classes in Fox C-6 School District

ARNOLD, Mo. - A bomb threat at Fox High School forced students and staff to leave the building on Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene in the 700 block of Jeffco Blvd where several police vehicles were on the scene. The students and staff went outside to the auditorium building across from the high school for safety.

According to Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke, the school district also notified parents about the situation and the likely possibility that buses would be delayed at the high school and at other Fox schools as well.

Fox Elementary, Fox Middle School, and Fox Highschool classes for Friday have been canceled.