Ambulance struck by oncoming traffic on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An ambulance was struck by oncoming traffic late Friday night on southbound Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.

The accident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. between Richardson Road and Imperial Main Street.

The first responders were with the Rock Township Ambulance District. The exact number victims and the severity of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Earlier in the evening, southbound I-55 was temporarily closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis.