Steelworkers expected to hold strike authorization vote as contract negotiations continue

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - U.S. Steel union workers in Granite City and across the country will vote Thursday to potentially authorize a strike against the company if ongoing talks on a new contract continue to stall.

The collective bargaining contracts expired on September 1 but were extended as talks continue. According to U.S. Steel officials, they do not anticipate a strike and that talks are ongoing.

There are about 1200 workers that are impacted locally in three different unions. A spokesperson said that plants continue to operate in a safe and orderly fashion.

These labor issues come as the situation at the Granite City works seemed to be looking up after some very tough times. Steel Tariffs imposed by President Trump led to the company restarting both blast furnaces and some 800 workers being called back.

The president visited the plant in July after massive layoffs during a downturn in the steel industry. By the end of 2015, both blast furnaces in Granite City were idled and some 1500 workers were either laid off or left from attrition.

The strike authorization vote meetings for the Granite City area’s three local unions are scheduled for 7:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.