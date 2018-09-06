Several high school football games moved to Thursday night ahead of heavy rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Friday night High School football is what most people are used to, but because of heavy rain expected over the next few days, at least 10 High Schools around the metro area will be playing Thursday night football this week.

Francis Howell football team is among the group playing their game Thursday instead of Friday. According to staff, the decision to move the game was made Wednesday afternoon.

Friday was supposed to be their Annual First Responders Appreciation Night Game where they raise money for Back Stoppers. The annual event to honor first responders will still happen, it is scheduled for Friday, October 12.