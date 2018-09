× Paper shredder starts fire at the old St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters building

ST. LOUIS – Heavy smoke filled the second floor of the old St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters in downtown St. Louis.

According to fire officials, paper inside a shredding machine caught fire in the 1200 block of Clark Thursday morning.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and de-energize the machine.

Everyone who was in the building at the time was evacuated to safety.