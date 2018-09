Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at Claxton and Prange around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of a vacant home. The blaze from the fire moved quickly and damaged the houses on both sides, one of which was occupied.

The next door resident was able to escape with his pets unharmed and are now being helped by the Red Cross.