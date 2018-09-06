× Man robs bank branch in O’Fallon Schnucks store

O’FALLON, Ill. – The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a 1st National Bank inside a local Schnucks grocery store.

According to Captain James Cavins, a police spokesman, the robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Highway 50.

Cavins said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as an African-American man, approximately 5’10” tall with a short-sleeve black polo-style shirt, light-colored pants, dark sunglasses, and a black and white Cardinals baseball cap with a white-striped flat bill.

Cavins said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.