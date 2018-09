Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night between South Roxana and Edwardsville.

Around 10:30 p.m. a tanker truck and car collided along Illinois Route 1-11 and New Poag Road.

The top of the car was sheared off in the crash and may have passed under the truck's trailer.

No official reports were immediately available.

This story will be updated as further official information becomes available.