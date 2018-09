Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One person is in custody after leading the Missouri Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in north county Thursday.

Just after midnight troopers spotted a stolen vehicle traveling east on I-70, that's when the chase began.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was going so fast when it exited at North Hanley it went airborne and hit a traffic signal.

The driver then got out and ran, but was captured a short time later.

No word on any injuries.