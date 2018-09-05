Woman’s body discovered at warehouse in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A worker made a disturbing discovery Wednesday morning as he stumbled upon the body of a woman outside a warehouse in north St. Louis.

The body was located on St. Louis Avenue just off Goodfellow, and about a mile and a half south of Interstate 70, near Barrett Brothers Park.

St. Louis police got the call about 8:20 a.m.

The woman’s body was found in a loading dock area near a storage warehouse for auto parts.

At this point, police are calling the death suspicious. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The worker said it appeared like the woman had been severely beaten. The scene was very bloody, with lots of police evidence markers.

Investigators believe the woman was in her mid-30s.

No official cause of death has been released yet and police said it’s too early to talk about potential trauma on the body.

It also wasn’t clear how long the body had been at that location.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

Police hope to release more details about this case as information becomes available.