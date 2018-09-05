× Truck intentionally crashes into Dallas TV station

DALLAS – KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas was evacuated after a truck reportedly intentionally crashed into the station’s building earlier this morning.

According to Fox 4 Dallas’ Twitter, the driver smashed his truck into the side of the building several times and then got out and started yelling “high treason” while throwing papers. The man was taken into custody by the Dallas police department. A bomb squad was brought onto the scene as the man left a “suspicious package” behind.

There were no injuries reported.