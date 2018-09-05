St. Louis police, MoDOT partnering to reduce fatalities along Natural Bridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - MoDOT is joining forces with St. Louis police to take on one of the most dangerous streets in America: in north St. Louis.

A mile stretch from Goodfellow to Parnell has distinguished itself as one of the country’s most dangerous, said Police Chief, John Hayden.

From 2012 thru 2016 there have been nearly 1,500 hundred crashes with 20 fatalities including 13 pedestrians, he said.

Police have recorded drivers going as fast as 105-mph in the 35-mph zone.

So, police and MoDOT have now established a Travel Safe Zone there.

New signs are going up to alert drivers.

Police will increase patrols 24/7.

Under state statute, fines for speeding in a Travel Safe Zone are be doubled.

The goal is not to write tickets and collect fines, Hayden said, but to simply make Natural Bridge safer.

MoDOT is also looking into design changes to make the 4 lane street less wide-open and less conducive to a “speedway” mentality.