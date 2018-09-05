St. Louis man charged with arson, after setting fire to home that had 15 people inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The St. Louis City Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a St. Louis man with first-degree arson for allegedly setting a house full of people on fire.

According to court documents, there were 15 people inside the home at the time of the fire, including children who were staying the night.

Prosecutors said 53-year-old Mark Edwin Wright was aware all those people were inside the house when he set it on fire.

Court documents state that Wright went to the house at 8900 Newby Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and got in a fight with a woman there.

He left but returned a few hours later, just before 1 a.m. on Labor Day. Investigators said several of the victims watched Wright douse the porch with a flammable liquid and light the porch on fire.

Prosecutors said Wright “recklessly placed such persons in danger of death or physical injury."

Wright's cash-only bond was set at $100,000. He has a hearing scheduled for September 18.