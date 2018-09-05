× Possible abduction attempt reported in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Il. – The Wood River Police Department has warned of a possible attempted abduction. The reported attempt occurred Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart on Wesley drive.

A man told police he was approached by a woman who claimed she was locked out of her vehicle and needed help. She then asked if one of his kids could climb through an open window to open her tan suburban SUV. The man was skeptical and told police he recently saw a Facebook post describing a similar incident in Bethalto, Il.

The two police agencies are now working together to see if the incidents are connected.