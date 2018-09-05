× Nexflix Original ‘ Stranger Things ‘ holding casting call for season 3

ST. LOUIS – What if you could be a part of the ‘Netflix’ series Stranger Things? Well, you could be!

Producers are looking for extras with marching band experience. You must be between 16-30 years old, with current or past experience of being in a marching band.

If chosen you will actually play two songs on the show so you must know how to play an instrument.

Filming will happen towards the end of October 2018 in Georgia.

To apply and see other casting roles visit: https://www.castingtaylormade.com/adults/2018-st