Gordon expected to bring a very wet weekend to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The dry weather of the past few days will come to a fast end starting Thursday as the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Gordon surges north into the region. One of our more reliable long-range forecast models is predicting from 2″ to 5″ of rain across the entire region starting Thursday and ending Sunday morning. These numbers look very reasonable considering how much moisture is already available.

There will be a few scattered storms around Thursday but the “big event” will be Friday and Saturday. The rain should wrap up late Saturday night.