Four in custody after to multi-state pursuit Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS- A multistate police chase ends in north St. Louis with four suspects in custody Wednesday morning.

Police say the chase started just after 3 a.m. in Brooklyn, Illinois where they tried to stop a vehicle with stolen license plates.

The suspects raced across the McKinley Bridge to Blair and St. Louis Avenue where they ditched the car and took off running. Police immediately caught the female suspect. However, the other three men escaped by kicking their way into a nearby apartment building.

Officers entered the building and were able to catch all three men.

There are no reports of injuries.