Chief Hayden and Attorney Gardner discuss ‘exclusion list’, restraining order issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More developments in the ongoing controversy between the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Circuit Attorney's office over cases from certain officers that prosecutors may no longer pursue.

This whole issue came to light last week when Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner gave the police department a so-called Exclusion List. The list details 28 city officers who Gardner says she will no longer accept cases from because of credibility issues.

Our partners at The Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner's Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley and police major Michael sack were both served with notice Tuesday about the temporary restraining order request. That request saying that Hinckley and the police department have declined to explain the reasons for officers being put on the list, the criteria used in determining whether an individual would be placed on the list, and how someone can challenge being put on the list.

All of this comes after Police Chief John Hayden and Circuit Attorney Gardner met Tuesday to talk about the controversy. A statement from the public safety Director Jimmie Edwards saying the two agreed that the credibility of a St. Louis police officer shall continue to be reviewed on a case by case basis.

Edwards calling the conversation candid and saying that Hayden and Gardner would continue to work together to conduct fair investigations.

A judge has not yet ruled on the request and a hearing date has yet to be scheduled.