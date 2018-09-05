× Cahokia man charged with armed robbery and auto theft

O’FALLON, IL – 19-year-old Dartayous L. White of Cahokia, IL has been charged with armed robbery and car theft in connection to an interrupted car burglary on Friday, August 31st. Police say White approached a victim and pointed a firearm at him on Liberty Crossing in O’Fallon Illinois. He then stole the victim’s vehicle along with 2 juveniles. The victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later spotted by an O’Fallon police officer who attempted to pull over the suspects’ car but they fled from the officer. It was later spotted at I-64 and I-255 and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed at Highway 111 and Highway 203 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

White is being held in a $150,000 bond in the St. Clair County Jail.

Both juvenile cases are still under investigation.