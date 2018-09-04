Wentzville house fire – Cause of explosion still a mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – An overnight fire that destroyed a Wentzville home was so intense it melted part of a neighbor’s house.

The two-story residence on Bonnie Brook Lane was boarded up after the front windows and walls were blown out. Fire officials said there was a violent explosion.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home. The homeowner was at work when the fire began and no one else was inside.

Assistant Fire Chief John Schneider, Wentzville Fire Protection, credited firefighters from Wentzville, Lake St. Louis, and Wright City in keeping the fire from spreading because the wind was blowing flames toward a neighboring home when they arrived.

The homeowner arrived a short time later to find his home engulfed, Schneider said.

Fire investigators and an insurance adjuster and restorations were at the home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the building was in such bad shape it’s dangerous for investigators to go inside they have to wait until a contractor comes out this week to start taking pieces off the building down so they can examine them and make sure it’s safe for them to get inside.

“I will tell you this, the neighbors described a loud explosion and they immediately came out and found that home to be fully involved, fire everywhere, and that is pretty quick,” Schneider said.

The Wentzville Fire Protection District Fire Marshall is investigating the fire and the gas company is looking at its equipment on the property, but a cause for the fire and explosion have not been determined.