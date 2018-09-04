Veteran, service dog throw first pitch at Cardinals game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals invited a US Marine and his rescue service dog to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium over the weekend in celebration of Service Dog Awareness Month.

Veteran David Fuller and his dog, Katie, were paired together through former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). They’ve been together since 2016.

ARF operates a veterans program that matches veterans experiencing PTSD and other challenges with rescue dogs and guides them through a 10-month training program.

The first pitch was part of the Purina Dog Chow “Service Dog Salute” campaign, which is increasing awareness of the importance of these wonderful animals and helping raise money to expand ARF’s program of pairing veterans with service dogs.

Newly called up pitcher Tyler Webb served as catcher for the opening pitch.