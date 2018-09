Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, Mo. - A tractor-trailer that was transporting ammunition caught fire in Franklin County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer caught fire around 2:20 a.m.

The left westbound lane of Interstate 44 remains closed to traffic near Stanton. The eastbound lanes were not impacted by the fire.

It is unknown when the other lane will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.