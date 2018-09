Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer isn't officially over yet but if you're thinking about traveling around the holidays, it's time to start planning.

According to new data from google's travel team, Thanksgiving is the most popular time to travel and September is the best time to book those flights.

Airfares are likely to go up 75 days before departure and again 35 days before. And if you wait until October you will likely see a 95 percent price increase.

Experts say flying on Thanksgiving day is the cheapest.