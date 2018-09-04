Remnants of tropical storm Gordon to bring rain to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The forecast for Tuesday is hot and humid with temperatures in the 90's and a chance for spot thunderstorms this afternoon. Wednesday will also be hot and humid. Then a pattern flips takes place. Periods of rain and storms are in the Thursday through Saturday. The combination of a slow-moving cool front coming in from the northwest and the tropical moisture from Gordon.

Gordon may strengthen to hurricane status before making landfall along the central Gulf Coast tonight bringing dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Eventually, remnants bring heavy rain to St. Louis into this weekend.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis posted this update to Facebook:

"A front will stall over the area late this week at the same time the remnants of tropical storm “Gordon” will move over the central United States. This will bring periods of rain to Missouri and Illinois with the potential for several inches of rain from Thursday into the weekend. It is still uncertain on exactly where the heaviest rain will fall and how much, so check back the next few days for frequent updates."