Have you seen the white spots popping up in South County?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Perplexed by the megapixels popping up around town? Viewers noticed the giant white circles showing up in south St. Louis County.

“Well, the run has come alive since Mr. Shildt took over,” said a motorist. “Definitely like our chances.”

“Got to be happy you’ve got Molina out there doing his thing, Carp coming off first knocking home runs,” said a driver.

Okay, so viewers noticed more how the Cardinals are doing.

“I just like the way they’re playing,” said a man entering a convenience store. “They’re playing better defense and running the bases too.”

But once you see these white spots, you can’t un-see them.

From up above, real-life might imitate art and look like a Pac-man game. But the dots, put there by MoDOT, will help a future project take focus.

According to a spokesman from St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s office, “These are survey markers for an aerial survey...This will allow us to turn over survey data to the consultant we pick for the final design work on the project between Lindbergh and I-270 to keep the project moving in a timely fashion.”

So if you see more spots showing up around the region, you are seeing things, your mind’s not playing tricks with you.

“Have not noticed them,” said a motorist.

Oh, you’ll be seeing spots in neighborhoods, along shoulders, and in cul-de-sacs in the county, that is, unless you’re hyper-focused on the Cardinals in the postseason.