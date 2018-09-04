Fast moving fire destroys Wenztville home, damages another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a house in Wentzville.

According to the Wentzville Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 12:30a.m. Tuesday on Bonnie Brook Lane.

When crews arrived on scene firefighters found the two-story structure engulfed in flames, heavy smoke and a neighboring home threatened by flames.

The homeowner was at work at the time of the fire and no one else was inside the home.

The Wentzville Assistant Fire Chief says right now they are looking at utilities as a possible cause but they don`t know for sure. The homeowner says when he left for work nothing was left on inside.

The heat from the blaze was so hot it melted the siding on a neighboring home. He says he was woken up by another resident on the street banging on his front door.

No injuries were reported.