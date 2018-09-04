× County Police investigating theft of firearms from Fenton business

FENTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the theft of over 20 firearms from a Fenton sporting goods store. The theft occurred Tuesday morning just after 5:30 am at the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store located on Gravois Road.

Police say suspect rammed a vehicle into the garage door of the business to gain entry to the store.

Detectives believe area residents may have seen the suspects and suspects’ vehicle as construction is forcing traffic along the Water Street that borders the garage, making it likely commuter saw the suspects’ vehicle.

If you have any information on the theft, please call the St. Louis County Police at 314-638-8636 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).