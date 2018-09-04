× Circuit Attorney and Police Chief to continue reviewing cases with credibility issues

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, Police Chief John Hayden, and Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards met to discuss the discord over a proposed police officer exclusion list.

The public war of words over the list erupted last week, when the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued a statement that any cases from 28 officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department would not be prosecuted, stating that a commander from the police department had requested a list be drawn up. Chief Hayden then weighed in, saying he was unaware of any such list or request for such a list, saying it was unnecessary.

Over the weekend, Gardner released another statement that Chief Hayden needed to talk with his command staff.

After Tuesday’s meeting, a joint statement was released by Jimmy Edwards, Kim Gardner and Chief Hayden stating, “issues concerning a St. Louis City police ‘s officer’s credibility shall continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Hayden and Gardner also agreed to meet regularly.

September 4, 2018 Statement from Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards:

“Police Chief Hayden and Circuit Attorney Gardner met today to discuss various

issues including her concerns about the credibility of a small number of police

officers. They agreed that issues concerning a St. Louis City police’s officer’s credibility

shall continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The conversation was candid and respectful, and they are committed to working

together to conduct fair investigations and to do justice in the prosecution of

anyone accused of a crime. Chief Hayden and Circuit Attorney Gardner also agreed to meet regularly to

ensure open communication between their offices.”