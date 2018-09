Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There is a special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparents play an important role in children’s lives because they can act as storytellers providing tales of family histories and traditions while also providing additional social and emotional support.

Peaches Lott, an early childhood specialist with the Lume Institute, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss that role and the mutual benefits to both grandparents and grandchildren.