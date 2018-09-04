× Bridgeton mother accused of starving infant child to death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 24-year-old Bridgeton woman for allegedly starving her infant son to death.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Bridgeton police were called to The Lodge Hotel on Pennridge Drive Sunday afternoon and found Makayla Hill with her two children: a toddler and an unresponsive two-month-old boy.

Police attempted to revive the baby before bringing the child to the hospital. The infant was pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy determined the infant was malnourished and investigators said Hill did not immediately call for help when her child was unconscious.

Hill was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Social Services took custody of the toddler found in Hill’s care.