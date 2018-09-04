× 2 swimmers rescued, 1 still missing in Mississippi River

MADISON, IL – Shortly before 7:30 pm Tuesday night a call went out for 3 swimmers in need of aid in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge. The emergency crews from Madison County and the St. Louis Fire Department responded with personnel and marine units.

Around 7:45 pm the St. Louis Fire Department suspended its search due to darkness.

The Belleville Fire Department reported around 8:30 pm that they had recovered to 2 swimmers safely near the bridge and were still searching for a third person.