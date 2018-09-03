Family of woman killed in murder-suicide takes in surviving son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – “We’re just in total shock. It’s almost surreal.”

Kimberly Adams' sister-in-law, Dari Andrews, and her entire family are devastated after Adams was tragically taken away from her kids by her husband of 14 years.

Police are calling it a murder-suicide.

“When it comes out of nowhere,” Andrews said, “you start questioning things and thinking back to well that one time and what we’re talking about is domestic violence and a lot of people hide it from their families.”

Andrews describes her sister-in-law as someone who would bring a smile to anyone. That showed even more in her work as a dental assistant and the compassion for her family.

“She loved being with the family,” she said. “She loved enjoying life with her family, going on girls (trips), doing stuff for herself, and taking care of her son.”

Though Andrews admits she may have missed the warning signs, she’s aware of what her duty is now that her 13-year-old nephew, Cohen Andrews, is left without a mom and dad.

“It felt natural from the very first night that it happened he came home with us and he’s been with us ever since,” she said.

On Tuesday, with the family’s blessings, Andrews plans to petition the court to get full custody of Cohen, adding him to her family of four.

Since the tragedy, their family has been keeping him busy and already set up counseling sessions.

“We just want to be able to give him everything he needs,” Andrews said. “We’ve got the loving support from the family, but the financial part, yea that’s hard.”

As the family takes it day by day, Andrews will be holding onto her nephew a little tighter as she tries to fill a void that will never seem to go away.

The family set up two GoFundMe accounts: one for Cohen and another for all three children.