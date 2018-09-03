Family identifies woman killed in Illinois Route 3 accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill. – A 37-year-old woman died Sunday night after being involved in an accident on Route 3.

Family members identified the victim as Stacie Katherine Thoma of Columbia, Illinois.

The Columbia deputy police chief told The Republic-Times the two-car crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway. They said Thoma's car collided with an F-150 truck.

Witnesses reported the driver of the truck ran a red light before the collision.

Thoma's sister and her brother-in-law described her as a loving aunt to five nieces and nephews. They said they wish people would realize the speed limit signs and red lights are on Route 3 for a reason.

The victim's family said Thoma loved to act and she would also sing in church. They said she most recently acted in “The Wizard of Oz” that was performed in Columbia. They said she was also very involved in fitness.