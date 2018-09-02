Thousands drawn to Laclede’s Landing for Big Muddy Blues Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With Labor Day weekend comes the annual Big Muddy Blues Festival on Laclede’s Landing.

The history of blues runs deep in St. Louis and Sunday night it echoes through the streets for the 23rd annual Big Muddy Blues Festival.

“Everyone from Scott Joplin to Chuck Berry, Johnny Johnson this is something everyone should be proud of and come down and celebrate,” says Jeremy Segel-Moss, the producer of Big Muddy Blues Festival.

He expects more than 30,000 people to make their way to the festival.

“I brought two more friends with me that love blues music. I had a blast last year and so I couldn’t wait for this year to come up,” says Blues fan Sherry Baker.

This year there are 3 outdoor stages and 4 indoors stages.

They have more than 19 hours of music planned, and it brings out a diverse crowd.

“They come and sit next to you and spark up a conversation and you get to find out more about what’s going on in the city. We’ve met a lot of people we may not have come across in our regular lives but coming out here you get a chance to see different people from all sects of St. Louis,” says Blues fan Robert Motley.

Some say that’s the spirit of St. Louis.

“Just as much is the cobblestones at the landing or the arch, the musicians of St. Louis make St. Louis what it is,” says Segel-Moss.