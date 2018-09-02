× One dead in Saturday night shooting in Kinloch

ST. LOUIS, MO- An investigation is underway for a potential homicide that occurred Saturday night in Kinloch.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Northwood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of School Way Drive and Witt Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they were notified that a 26-year-old victim was already transported to the Kinloch Fire Station. From there, EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the hip area. The victim later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

While officers from the Northwoods Police Department were securing the scene from the shooting at 10:30 p.m., a vehicle drove around the officers’ vehicles and sped toward the Sergeant on the scene. A police officer fired one shot at the vehicle, in fear that the car was going to strike the Sergeant. The vehicle drove away from the scene. This incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m.

It is unknown if the vehicle was struck or not and no officers were injured at the scene.

The NPD contacted St. Louis County Police Department for assistance on the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding either of these incidents.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding either of the incidents.