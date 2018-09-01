Woman with learning disability opens her own business after no one would hire her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - A local entrepreneur opened her St. Peters business on Saturday. The story of Jessica Eisenbeis and Yadi’s Yummies is one that many of her customers find to be truly inspirational.

Jessica could not find anyone willing to hire her after she completed school. She has a rare genetic syndrome called Rubinstein Taybi Syndrome that affects the way she learns. She decided to start her own business. Her family helped her open up Yadi’s Yummies, a store that serves treats for dogs and humans.

“I’m super excited,” said Jessica during Saturday’s grand opening. The store is located at 1251 Jungerman Rd.

“We donate 10% of what we make to rescue groups to help with medical needs of dogs in shelters,” said Cindy Eisenbeis, Jessica’s mother.

Jessica has two rescue dogs named Annie and Yadi. Yadi was named after St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Jessica bakes dog treat and lets her dogs be the taste testers

“I think the biggest thing is not to underestimate people’s ability,” said Jessica’s mother. “She was told she wasn’t able to work and obviously that’s not true.”

The hope is the store will be successful so Jessica can complete another one of her dreams.

Cindy said, “Her goal is to someday, if we’re successful, to be able to hire people with disabilities.”