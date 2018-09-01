Pulse: ‘Project Compassion’ is changing lives

ST. LOUIS, MO — Rachel Jackson, Founder and Executive Director of Project Compassion is making a huge difference in the lives of people who have no place to call home in her metro-east community through valuable resources. She is also helping to empower young girls and young women through various self-esteem boosting programs. Find out how Jackson and her non-profit organization is changing lives.
Guests:
- Lailla Burrage, Girlsz On Purpose participant
- Armani Mimbes, Girlzs On Purpose participant
- Egypt Nettles, Girlzs On Purpose participant
- Rachel Jackson, Founder and Executive Director of Project Compassion