Thieves steal auction items from St. Charles County lions club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Members of a St. Charles County area lions club are angry after thieves stole auction items off their property.

Investigators with the St. Charles County Police Department, the theft occurred at the Lions Club of Harvester around 1 a.m. on August 13.

“Who would steal from somebody that’s giving away to somebody?” said Fred Chesla, a Lions Club member.

“I know that’s not my property or anything else, but I’m not going to go to your house, look around, and then come back later and steal from you. I mean, that’s a lowlife.”

In surveillance video, a man and woman can be seen taking about $1,200 worth of merchandise off of a picnic table including tools, electronics, loading ramps, and more. The pair gets into a dark-colored SUV and drives away.

Detective Jim Meyer said he’s received a lot of tips after posting these surveillance images on Facebook.

“I’ve had numerous comments from other mechanics that are saying, ‘This kind of vehicle you’re looking for,’ which is great because I’m not a mechanic, I couldn’t tell you what kind of vehicle it is, but (for) the community to help we really do rely on them for this type of stuff; for crime, that’s very helpful.”

Investigators believe it may be an early 2000s Infinity with a broken rear passenger window. Some believe the suspects may have been looking for an easy opportunity.

“So they saw the sign advertising that we’re gonna have an auction,” Chelsea said. “Then they know from past things, we will have stuff out there and stuff over here and you can look at it. So then they come out and take a look at it, saw what they wanted, and say ‘I’ll come back later and help myself.’”

Det. Meyer said many thefts in the area are crimes of opportunity.

“If they don’t have the opportunity to steal, they are not going to or at least they’ll go on to the next place to steal, so if I can give any advice at all it would be to lock everything up,” he said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Jim Meyer at 636-949-3000 (ext. 2551). Anonymous tips may be reported to 636-949-3002.